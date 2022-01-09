TAURIELLO - MaryLou
(nee Modica)
January 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late James E. Tauriello; dearest mother of Robert Tauriello (Sandy Fox), late Richard Tauriello, Barbara (Daniel) Steinel, Judy (Jeff) Beyer, late Paul Tauriello and Nancy (Chris) Szeluga; also survived by twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, January 12th from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.