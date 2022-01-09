Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
MaryLou TAURIELLO
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
TAURIELLO - MaryLou
(nee Modica)
January 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late James E. Tauriello; dearest mother of Robert Tauriello (Sandy Fox), late Richard Tauriello, Barbara (Daniel) Steinel, Judy (Jeff) Beyer, late Paul Tauriello and Nancy (Chris) Szeluga; also survived by twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, January 12th from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.