NANNA - Marylouise
Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 1, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Peter and Angela Nanna; dear sister of the late Nicholas Peter (late Gina) Nanna Sr.; cherished aunt of Angela (Anthony) Sambrotto, Gene (Wendy) Nanna, and Nicholas Peter Nanna Jr.; adored great-aunt of Anthony Jr. and Julia Sambrotto, Rachel and Leah Nanna, and Alicia, Michael and Joseph Nanna; lifelong friend of Susan Willet and "Clem" Fleshler. She is survived by many dear cousins and friends. Marylouise was accomplished violinist from the age of 14, and a member of The Buffalo Philharmonic for over 50 years. She will be missed by many adoring fans. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.), on Monday, from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, December 9th, at 9:30 AM, at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery for family only due to Covid-19. PURSUANT TO NEW YORK STATE COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, OCCUPANCY GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The BPO. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.