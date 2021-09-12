SANSCRAINTE - Mathew D. September 11, 2021, cherished husband of Brittany (Talani) Sanscrainte; beloved son of Suzanne (John Martens) Sanscrainte and Douglas (Deborah) Sanscrainte; son-in-law of Carol (late Dennis) Talani; grandson of Sandra (late Michael) Sanscrainte and the late Evelyn (late Harry) Adamski; brother of Brooke Sanscrainte. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 Williams St. (near Union Rd.), Cheektowaga, Wednesday, 3-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, Thursday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church.
So sorry for your loss. Love and prayers to your family. I met Matt and his wife at our home on the 4th of July celebration a few years ago. He was such a fun loving guy.
Peg Garland
September 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My deepest condolences Doug.
Wendy Mara
September 14, 2021
Our prayers are with you and your family.
Neal Turvey
Friend
September 14, 2021
Our deepest condolences. Rest in Heaven, Mathew.
Thomas and Isabel Tucker
September 13, 2021
Sue, John and Brittany. So very sorry for your loss. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. Matt was a wonderful person and will be missed all of us.
Linda and Ken Scheffold
Friend
September 13, 2021
Mom and Johnny
September 13, 2021
Word's can not express how sorry I am to hear of Matt's passing. My god give you all the strength to get by. Love, hugs, prayer's and thought during this difficult time. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Love Beth and James Martens.
Beth Martens
Family
September 13, 2021
Sending love and prayers to your entire family during this difficult time.
Marc & Lorraine Okon
September 12, 2021
There are no words to say that can ease the deep sorrow you feel in losing Mathew, your soulmate, your husband. Please know that there are many people sending you love, strength, and prayers. May the beautiful memories that you shared bring peace and warmth to your heart. Tom and Sheila Radwan and family
Sheila Radwan
September 12, 2021
Our prayers and hearts go out to the entire family. God blessed us with Matt's time here. His struggle is over and his peace is now. Rest In Peace Matt.
Kevin Nowak Sr
Friend
September 12, 2021
I am so very sorry for the loss of Mathew my heart breaks for you all. No parents should have to say goodbye to their children first. May you all be comforted by family and friends and have faith that Mathew is at peace. So sorry I cannot attend the services but am praying for you and your loved ones for strength to honor his life and always keep him close.
Most Sincerely,
Linda Biglow
Linda Biglow
Friend
September 12, 2021
Oh, Carol & Brittany,
We are so sorry for your loss.
Sending you thoughts of Love and prayer
Herb & Paula
Other
September 12, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to your family. Matthew was a wonderful young man