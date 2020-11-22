MULLER - Matilda C.
(nee Tellone)
November 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Conrad Muller; dearest mother of Daniel (Paulette) Muller, Nanette (John) Frey, Diane (James) Edbauer and the late Thomas (Judy) Muller; cherished sister of Justina Hoffsher and the late Flora Crisafi; loving grandmother of John (Jillian), Peter (Tarah), Michael (Megan) Frey, Michelle (William) Ames, Christina (Tom) Jaslikowski, Natalie (Alex) Hathaway and Stephanie Edbauer; great-grandmother of seven; caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial for the family will be offered at St. Gregory the Great RC Church, Saturday, November 28. To view the Mass live stream Saturday November 28, at 10:30 AM, please visit www.stgregs.org
\live-stream. Please share online condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.