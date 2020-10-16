WISNIEWSKI - Matthew A., Jr.
Unexpectedly, October 13, 2020, age 53; dearest best friend of Melanie (nee Strong) Wisniewski; devoted father of Tyler and Zach Wisniewski; loving brother of Dawn (Doug) Rehrauer; dear son of the late Matthew A. Sr. and Marie (nee Wittlief) Wisniewski; also survived by many cherished family and friends. The family will be present Saturday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. If so desired, memorials may be made in Matthew's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 16, 2020.