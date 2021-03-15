ADAMCZYK - Matthew Thomas
Age 52, of the Town of Niagara, passed from this life on March 10, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1968 in Niagara Falls, NY. Matt is survived by his mother, Linda (nee Tomala) Adamczyk; a daughter, Lynda Adamczyk-Thomason; son-in-law, Ryan Thomason; grandchildren, Christopher, Karizma, Caleb and Kendell; his sister, Melinda (Richard) Schmidt; father figure, George Schroeder and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his biological father, Gerald Adamczyk and a daughter, Nicole Marie Adamczyk. The family will be present on Wednesday, March 17th, from 3-7 PM at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, (716-297-9007). Friends invited. Masks and social distancing will be required for your safety. Thank you for your support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to the Niagara County SPCA. Professional arrangements are under the care of Michael R. Goodlander. Share condolences and memories, view his tribute video and complete obituary and register for obituary email updates at GOODLANDERCARES.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 15, 2021.