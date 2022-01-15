BIHR - Matthew H.
Of Eden, NY, January 11, 2022. Beloved son of the late John (late Mary) Bihr; father of Justin and John Bihr; brother of Gretchen M. (Thomas) Mullen and John C. (Penny) Bihr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Companion of Julie Grekulak. The family will receive friends Monday 4 PM-7 PM, at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, at 10 AM, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240 www.roswellpark.org/giving
. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.