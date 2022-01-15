Menu
Of Eden, NY, January 11, 2022. Beloved son of the late John (late Mary) Bihr; father of Justin and John Bihr; brother of Gretchen M. (Thomas) Mullen and John C. (Penny) Bihr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Companion of Julie Grekulak. The family will receive friends Monday 4 PM-7 PM, at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, at 10 AM, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240 www.roswellpark.org/giving. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Church
26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY
