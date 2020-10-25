Menu
Buffalo News
Matthew Charles LUKSCH
LUKSCH - Matthew Charles
October 9, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving husband of the late Jadwiga (nee Rosinski Szczepanski); dear son of the late Matthew and Anna (nee Spytowski) Luksch; loving Uncle of Arlene and Paul Zawadzki, and Joseph and Sally Wandel. He was a dear friend of the late Father Joseph Moreno. Matthew was a devoted faithful Catholic and an honored retired Navy Military Sailor. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Navy Occupation Service Medal. He served in the Korean War. Past recipient of the St. Francis Nursing Home Volunteer Of The Year. Matthew donated his body to the State University of Buffalo School of Medicine for the purpose of medical study and research.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
