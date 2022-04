DEER - Matthew J.June 28, 2021, age 58. Son of the late Paulette, dear brother of Randal (Lynne) and the late Christopher; loving uncle of Austin and Ethan; father of Justine and Serena. Visitation Wednesday, 6-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com