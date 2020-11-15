RADKOWSKI - Matthew J., Sr

November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Teresa K (nee Lesniak) Radkowski; dear father of Kathy (Bob) Storms, Karen Radkowski, Matthew (Marnie) Radkowski, Jr., Jacquie (Antonio) Robles and the late Mary Elizabeth Radkowski; loving grandfather of Alexis (Jesse) Barton, Bobby, Christian, Bella, Antonio, Gianna and the late Spencer; great grandfather of Arianna; brother of Helena (late Hank) Trybuskiewicz and many siblings and extended family in Bogoria, Poland. A Mass of Christian burial was held November 12, 2020, from Assumption RC Church. Memorials to Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.