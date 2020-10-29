Menu
Matthew K. SCHIAVONE
SCHIAVONE - Matthew K.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest suddenly on October 27, 2020. Loving son of Sheri (Patrick) Veltri and Rocco Schiavone; dear brother of Gabriella Schiavone, Rocco J. Schiavone and Christopher Schiavone; cherished stepbrother of Patrick J. Veltri; adored grandson of Joseph and Rosalie DiRosa and the late Rocco and Bessie Schiavone; also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, on Friday (October 30, 2020) from 3-8 PM, where prayers will be offered on Saturday (October 31, 2020) at 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Matthew's memory, may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 331 Alberta Dr. #106, Amherst, NY 14226 or online at www.jdrf.org. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 29, 2020.
