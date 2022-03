KUSHNER, Matthew D. -

Matt, "Matchie," "Matty K" You left us one year ago, but we were not prepared to lose you. You have meant so much more to us than you could ever know. Until we see you again, we love and miss you.

MOM, DAN, MEGAN, MAIRÉ, WEIYANG, AND SUSIE







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.