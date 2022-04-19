Menu
Matthew M. O'NEIL
April 14, 2022. Husband of Rebecca (Leary) O'Neil. Father of Lily and Peyton O'Neil. Son of Mary Ann (Murphy) and Kevin B. O'Neil. Brother of Erin (David) Prada and Jennifer Fitzgerald. Son-in-law of Patricia (Berger) and John Leary. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his little buddy Moe. Friends may call Thursday, 3-7 PM at the Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home, 1975 Seneca St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday morning at 10:30 at Our Lady of Victory Basilica. Please assemble at church. Matt was proud to be a machinist at Moog, Inc. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Making it for Matt's Kids. Please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/making-it-for-matts-kids. Share online condolences at www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2022.
