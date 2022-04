POLLAND - Matthew W.April 2, 2022. Father of Jason Barren.Grandfather of Alexa, Aiden and Kyle. Brother of Christopher (Patsy) Polland.Son of the late Gloria L. Bowser and thelate Ward Polland. Uncle of Christopher,Jr. and Rachel Polland. Friends may call Thursday, 4-7 pm at the Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home, 1975 Seneca St., where a Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm. Flowers gratefully declined. www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com