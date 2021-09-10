Menu
Matthew J. SMITH
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
SMITH - Matthew J.
Passed away September 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Grimm); dear father of Jason Grimm and Jessica Bunting; loving grandfather of Stephanie, Joshua, Emilie, Abigail and Dylan; great-grandfather of Rhys; son of the late Daniel and Nancy (Gorman) Strong; brother of Joseph (Susan) Smith, James Smith, Robert (Jean) Smith, Bridget (John) Hund, Nancy Smith-Brucato and the late Maggie Szymkowiak. Friends may call Saturday from 1-4PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
