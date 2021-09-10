SMITH - Matthew J.
Passed away September 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Grimm); dear father of Jason Grimm and Jessica Bunting; loving grandfather of Stephanie, Joshua, Emilie, Abigail and Dylan; great-grandfather of Rhys; son of the late Daniel and Nancy (Gorman) Strong; brother of Joseph (Susan) Smith, James Smith, Robert (Jean) Smith, Bridget (John) Hund, Nancy Smith-Brucato and the late Maggie Szymkowiak. Friends may call Saturday from 1-4PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2021.