Mattie MELLERSON
MELLERSON - Mattie (nee Dukes)
Entered into rest December 15, 2021. Beloved wife of late Charlie Mellerson Sr.; loving mother of Sylvia (Noori Bey) Burgin, Diane Mellerson, Rev. Annette (Larry) Mellerson-Hood, LaVern (Dennis) Bulluck, Charlie Jr., Emanuel Mellerson; grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of 14; survived by one sister, Sarah Epps of Baltimore, MD and a host of relatives and friends. Wake 11 AM, Funeral 12 Noon on Tuesday at St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church, 314 East Ferry Street. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1933 Kensington Avenue.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Wake
11:00a.m.
St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church
314 East Ferry Street, NY
Dec
21
Funeral
12:00p.m.
St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church
314 East Ferry Street, NY
