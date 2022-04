Mattie was a wonderful friend to our family! I remember us staying with her while our family waited for the closing of the mortgage on our house. She was so hospitable; and I enjoyed her cooking. I had an hot Italian sausage she cooked. It was my first time trying such a thing. That was when I found out I enjoyed spicy foods. When Mom passed away, Mattie came for a visit, and even though her hearing wasn´t that good, she sat with us and talked about good memories. Mattie and Marshall are together again, and heaven has gained another usher. May God provide each of you with the comfort, peace, and strength that you need each day. May God´s love prevail in each of your hearts and minds. Love you.

Mary Parker-Ashley Friend October 9, 2021