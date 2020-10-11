Menu
Maude A. BROWN
BROWN - Maude A. (nee Collins)
Entered into rest October 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Willie Calvin Brown; loving mother of Gwendolyn (Troy) Taylor, Dwight (Linda Verdun) Brown, Phillip (Nida) White, Christopher (Pamela) Brown and Michael (Angela) Brown; grandmother and great-grandmother; sister of Cecil Collins and the late Lester Collins, Paul Collins and Theresa Brown; survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Wake 11 AM Wednesday at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave., Cheektowaga, NY. Funeral 12 Noon. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. All are asked to wear masks to follow NYS guidelines.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
