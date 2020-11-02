CRAPEZ - Maude I.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on October 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clifford Crapez; devoted mother of Clifford (Kathleen) Crapez Jr. and Rickie (Jill) Crapez; cherished grandmother of Nicole (Jonathan) White and adored great-grandmother of Lyla White; loving daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Newman; dear sister of Gerorge Newman and predeceased by thirteen siblings; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday, from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maude's memory can be made to ECMC https://www.ecmc.edu/the-ecmc-foundation/ways-to-give/
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 2, 2020.