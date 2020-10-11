ALLEN - Maureen A. "Mimi" (nee Richelt)
October 1, 2020. Beloved life partner of William Gallagher; loving mother of Kevin (Jessica) Allen and Julia (Ryan Roche) Allen; dear grandmother of Brandan, Parker, Jared, Mason and Rebecca; dearest sister of Robert (Merci) Richelt and Carol (Dennis) DellaPenna; also survived by nieces, nephews and many loving friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, at 11:30 AM, at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder, where facial coverings and social distancing are required for Mass. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Your online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.