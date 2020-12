McGOVERN - Maureen A.Age 68, of Hamburg, NY, November 26, 2020. Daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy (nee Emmerling) McGovern; sister of Shannon (Curtis) Taylor and Terrance (Tammy) McGovern; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Maureen was a graduate of Hamburg High School and earned a Bachelor's degree from Lake Erie College. She worked as an eye technician for 15 years for J.C. Biondolillo in Hamburg. Maureen was an avid reader, a Bills fan and an animal lover. Maureen's services were private. Arrangements by DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com