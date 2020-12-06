Menu
Maureen A. McGOVERN
1952 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1952
DIED
November 26, 2020
McGOVERN - Maureen A.
Age 68, of Hamburg, NY, November 26, 2020. Daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy (nee Emmerling) McGovern; sister of Shannon (Curtis) Taylor and Terrance (Tammy) McGovern; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Maureen was a graduate of Hamburg High School and earned a Bachelor's degree from Lake Erie College. She worked as an eye technician for 15 years for J.C. Biondolillo in Hamburg. Maureen was an avid reader, a Bills fan and an animal lover. Maureen's services were private. Arrangements by DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Prayers to both the McGovern & Taylor Families.
Sharon Gleason
Friend
December 1, 2020