BALIAH - Maureen
Beloved wife of Dr. Tadla Baliah, peacefully passed away while surrounded by family on March 14, 2021. Born September 1, 1949 in Niagara Falls, NY, she attended St. Teresa's School, Madonna High School in Niagara Falls and earned a degree from Case Western University. Throughout her professional career, she managed her husband's medical office while serving in state positions for the American Medical Technologist Association. Maureen was the dear mother of Jennifer (Rodney) Reisdorf and Shawn Smith and beloved grandmother of Sophia and Miles Reisdorf. Maureen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She cherished gatherings with family and friends and her acts of kindness will be fondly remembered. Care packages were consistently sent to her daughter, nieces, and nephews, throughout their lives. Her beautiful gardens were meticulously maintained. She was incredibly well read and could provide insights on any number of topics. Maureen joyfully hosted many family parties, large and small, where her selfless attention to detail was ever apparent. Due to present pandemic conditions, a private ceremony and celebration of her life will be held at a later time. For condolences, visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.