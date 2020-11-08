HECHT - Maureen C.
(nee Mullen)
November 5, 2020, of Buffalo, NY; beloved wife of Robert D. Hecht; dear mother of Mary Beth (Rick) Hewitt, Robert (Diane) Hecht and Daniel Hecht; loving grandmother of Leah (Alex) Lawson and Andrew Hecht; sister of Kathleen Massimi and the late Arthur (Elaine) Mullen, late Margaret (Bill) Brehm and the late Robert Mullen; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will be receiving relatives and friends Tuesday from 3:00-7:00 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca 822-4371 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd. - same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home). Services will be held at 6:30 PM. Maureen was a volunteer at Mercy Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.