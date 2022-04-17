CANTWELL - Maureen (nee Scanlon)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on April 16, 2022. Beloved mother of Valarie (Jim) Shapiro, Marie (Kenny) Longboat, Tommy and the late Kathleen; dear sister of Colleen (late Bob) Yale and the late Kathleen and Daniel Scanlon; cherished grandmother of Mike and Eric Borics; dear aunt of Kevin Chapin and great-aunt of Kevin Chapin. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.