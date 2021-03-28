HILBERT - Maureen Kensinger

Colorado Springs, formerly of Darien Center, at age 83, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. Maureen was born November 25, 1937, in Buffalo, a daughter of the late Melvin and Augusta Wild Kensinger. She held various jobs over the years and retired as a medical secretary. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. Maureen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John H. Hilbert; and her brothers, Melvin Kensinger Jr and Kenneth Kensinger. She is survived by her daughter, Darlene and son-in-law Dan Paterson of Colorado Springs, CO.; two beloved grandsons, Danny and Luke; her sisters-in-law, Kathi Hilbert, Ruth Kensinger, Mary Klino, and Barbara (Donald) Ehrenreich; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date. Local arrangements by C. B. BEACH & SON MORTUARY, INC., Corfu, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.