HILBERT - Maureen Kensinger Colorado Springs, formerly of Darien Center, at age 83, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. Maureen was born November 25, 1937, in Buffalo, a daughter of the late Melvin and Augusta Wild Kensinger. She held various jobs over the years and retired as a medical secretary. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother. Maureen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John H. Hilbert; and her brothers, Melvin Kensinger Jr and Kenneth Kensinger. She is survived by her daughter, Darlene and son-in-law Dan Paterson of Colorado Springs, CO.; two beloved grandsons, Danny and Luke; her sisters-in-law, Kathi Hilbert, Ruth Kensinger, Mary Klino, and Barbara (Donald) Ehrenreich; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date. Local arrangements by C. B. BEACH & SON MORTUARY, INC., Corfu, NY.
Darlene, Very sad to hear about your mom. She was a lovely lady. I remember how much she and your dad loved their trips to visit and it's great she was able to be close to you and your family the last couple of years. My deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Doug Wicks
March 31, 2021
My heart is so sad to learn about Maureen's passing. I had the pleasure of meeting her about a year ago. We talked whenever I was there to help out. I really grew to love her. I'm so glad I got to bring her flowers and tell her I loved her in Feb. My sympathy goes out to Darlene and family. Maureen you will dearly missed!
Kim Martin/visiting angels
March 30, 2021
My heart is so sad. Just learned of Maureen's passing. I had the wonderful pleasure of really getting to know her in the last year. We got along so well and talked whenever I was there. I'm so glad I was able to bring her flowers and tell her I love her in February. God Bless and my deepest sympathies to Darlene and family. I always welcome in your home. I will and do miss Maureen so very much.
Kim Martin/visiting angels
March 30, 2021
Darlene, we are so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed Your mom and dad whenever we got together. Our prayers are with you at this time. Sincerely, Mary and Paul