Maureen Ann ISENBERG
FUNERAL HOME
John E Roberts Funeral Home - Amherst
280 Grover Cleveland Hwy
Amherst, NY
ISENBERG - Maureen Ann
See Celebration of Life in Main section


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
I'm a European colleague of Maureen and therefore, I only met her a few times. But that was enough to understand that Maureen was a fantastic colleague and a very, very good person. She had an excellent sense of humour and was very trustworthy. It was a pleasure to work with her. I'm so very sorry for your loss. I wish you all the strength needed to go through that difficult moment.
Olivier Saucin
March 18, 2021
Dear David & Family, I am so sorry to read about Maureen! I remember when you two started dating and got married. May God bless all of you during this difficult time.
Maureen McPartlan-Rivera
March 14, 2021
