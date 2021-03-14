ISENBERG - Maureen Ann
March 11, 2021 of Amherst, NY. Loving wife of David Isenberg; beloved mother of Matthew, Evan, Kathleen and Elizabeth Isenberg; cherished sister of Michael (Carol), David (Lorrie) Sheeran, Jennifer (James) Strope, and John (Sarah Noor) Sheeran; daughter of the late James and Kathleen Sheeran; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Please look for the Celebration of Life write up in next week's Buffalo News (3/21). A celebration of Maureen's life will be held in the spring. If desired, donations may be made in Maureen's name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.