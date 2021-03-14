I'm a European colleague of Maureen and therefore, I only met her a few times. But that was enough to understand that Maureen was a fantastic colleague and a very, very good person. She had an excellent sense of humour and was very trustworthy. It was a pleasure to work with her. I'm so very sorry for your loss. I wish you all the strength needed to go through that difficult moment.

Olivier Saucin March 18, 2021