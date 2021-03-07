KITA - Maureen G. "Molly"
March 1, 2021, age 75. Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, NY. Preceded in death by her loving husband Anthony E. Kita, Jr. Mother to Kimberly Anne (Steven) Schafer of Westminster, Colorado and Andrew Edward Kita (Jillian Rogers) of Homer, Alaska; proud grandmother to Ty Emerson Schafer, Emma Charlotte Schafer, Finn Emerson Schafer, and Andrew Gunnar Kita; daughter of the late Vernon and Isabel Gunn; sister to Sandra (Terrence) Lynch and the late James Gunn; sister-in-law to William J. (Kathleen) Kita and Dianne E. Emerling (Michael Wilson); sister-in-law to the late Leigh J. Emerling; also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Molly retired after a long career as an elementary school teacher and a librarian, both in Colden and Lake Shore, and later, in Indianapolis, beloved by the countless students whose lives she touched with her kindness and gentle manner. Molly most recently enjoyed her time at Fox Run at Orchard Park, where she expressed her creativity in her painting classes, engaged with fellow residents, and participated in community activities. Throughout her lifetime, Molly was actively involved in several community organizations, including Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, the Colden-West Falls Lioness Club, and organizations supporting her children and their many activities. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date, including a Mass to be celebrated in Molly's remembrance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bread of Life Outreach Center in Colden, New York. https://www.breadoflifecolden.org/donate
. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.