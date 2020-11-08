MANZE - Maureen M.
(nee Mangone)
November 4, 2020, of East Aurora, NY. Loving wife of the late Louis F. Manze Jr.; dearest mother of Louis F. III, Edward N., Thomas A. and the late Mark E and late Jean Marie Manze; beloved grandmother of Mark E., Emily A., and Adam J. Manze; great-grandmother of Aaron P. Manze: loving daughter of the late Edward and Mary Mangone; dear sister of Edward Mangone Jr. and the late Geraldine Mangone and late Mary Mangone; loving aunt of Dominic Mangone, Bethany Golembiewski, Megan Mangone, John Bardo Jr., Michael Bardo, James Bardo and Mary Jo Parsons. Family present for visitation Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607. Share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.