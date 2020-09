Monesi - Maureen (nee Barry)Of Buffalo, NY, August 29, 2020. Loving mother of Gene (Debbie) and Patrick Monesi; cherished grandma of Joseph and Matthew Monesi; adored great-grandma of Colin Monesi; dear sister of Joann (late John) Krohn and late Kathleen Macano; loving aunt of Sandra (Harsh) Macano-Sharma; dearest childhood friend for over 70 years to Cece Hogan; also survived by relatives and friends. Private services were held with the immediate family. Maureen was a retired Court Clerk with the NYS Supreme Court. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com