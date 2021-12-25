NOVAK - Maureen I.
(nee Schwab)
Of Depew, entered into rest after a long illness December 21, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert M. Novak, Jr.; devoted mother of Leigh (Rocco) Vaticano and Robert M. (Nicole) Novak, III; cherished grandmother of Ashley, Zachary, Michael, Jacob, Corey Vaticano and Liberty and Karlei Novak; loving daughter of the late Charles and Jennie Schwab; dear sister of the late Paul Schwab; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM for a gathering in Maureen's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.