Maureen I. NOVAK
NOVAK - Maureen I.
(nee Schwab)
Of Depew, entered into rest after a long illness December 21, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert M. Novak, Jr.; devoted mother of Leigh (Rocco) Vaticano and Robert M. (Nicole) Novak, III; cherished grandmother of Ashley, Zachary, Michael, Jacob, Corey Vaticano and Liberty and Karlei Novak; loving daughter of the late Charles and Jennie Schwab; dear sister of the late Paul Schwab; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-7 PM for a gathering in Maureen's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
We are sorry for your family's loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Robert and Julie wasyl
Family
December 26, 2021
