BOLING - Maurice W.
Of Alden, NY passed away September 30, 2021. Beloved husband of 66 years to Catherine "Corky" Boling; loving father of Mark (Meg), Michael (Beverly), Cheryl (Mark) Cotton, Cathy Kosinski, Bill (Cheryl), Michele (Bob) Rutkowski and Mary (Matt) O'Connor; dear grandfather of Courtney, Lindsey, Jennifer (Kirk), Katy (Mike), Eric (Rebecca), Jake, Thomas, Ryan, Noah, Carli, Jordan, Bobby, William, Audrey (Nick), Erin (Colby), Sammi and Colin; also survived by six great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother of Gerald (late Theresa) Thomas, Marylou (Ed) Sisson and the late Robert (Mary Ann) Boling and Pat Jarvis. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Thursday, October 7th, from 10 AM-1 PM., with a Memorial Service to follow at 1 PM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.