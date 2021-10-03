Menu
Maurice W. BOLING
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
BOLING - Maurice W.
Of Alden, NY passed away September 30, 2021. Beloved husband of 66 years to Catherine "Corky" Boling; loving father of Mark (Meg), Michael (Beverly), Cheryl (Mark) Cotton, Cathy Kosinski, Bill (Cheryl), Michele (Bob) Rutkowski and Mary (Matt) O'Connor; dear grandfather of Courtney, Lindsey, Jennifer (Kirk), Katy (Mike), Eric (Rebecca), Jake, Thomas, Ryan, Noah, Carli, Jordan, Bobby, William, Audrey (Nick), Erin (Colby), Sammi and Colin; also survived by six great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother of Gerald (late Theresa) Thomas, Marylou (Ed) Sisson and the late Robert (Mary Ann) Boling and Pat Jarvis. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Thursday, October 7th, from 10 AM-1 PM., with a Memorial Service to follow at 1 PM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Oct
7
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Corky....He'll be missed....always!!
Bob Pope
Friend
March 12, 2022
Please accept our most heartfelt condolences for your loss. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Teamsters Local 264
Work
October 7, 2021
I think of my fortunate time with "Mr. Boling" and how I was blessed to have know him and the whole Boling family. What a wonderful father, role model and dear friend. It is sad for me today thinking of never seeing him again. I will always be grateful for his influence on my life. My condolences to all the Bolings.
Stephen Ruiz
Family
October 7, 2021
Columbus McKinnon Corporation
October 5, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. Our condolences go out to your entire family. From your friends at Chicago Power & Process.
Tony LaValle
October 4, 2021
Bev, Mike and Family, So sorry for your loss
David Kocher
Friend
October 3, 2021
Maurice was a good man, kind hearted, and had a great sense of humor. Had many laughs with him over the years. Our sympathy goes out to all the Boling family.
Ron and Jean Aldinger
Friend
October 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Bill helped me in my career at Basco & was a mentor . Will never forget the time we spent together.
james schihl
Friend
October 2, 2021
Deepest sympathies on the loss of Maurice. His quick wit and gift for lively banter will be missed.
Dave & Laura Rutkowski
Friend
October 1, 2021
We love you fiercely and will miss you always
Katy Hobbs
Grandchild
October 1, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Boling family many fond memories from blossom lea may God bless all of you during this most difficult time. Debbie hendel kreutter
Friend
October 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Judith Heineman
October 1, 2021
