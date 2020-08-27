Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mavis M. BURKE
BURKE - Mavis M.
August 21, 2020 of West Seneca. Beloved daughter of the late William and Grace (nee Murray) Burke; loving sister of the late Raymond Burke, Harriette Bloom and Grace Smith. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Church on Friday at 10:15AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY and/or Mt. Mercy Academy. Mavis was a member of Mt. Mercy Academy Alumnae Association. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Reddington Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.