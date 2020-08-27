BURKE - Mavis M.

August 21, 2020 of West Seneca. Beloved daughter of the late William and Grace (nee Murray) Burke; loving sister of the late Raymond Burke, Harriette Bloom and Grace Smith. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Church on Friday at 10:15AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY and/or Mt. Mercy Academy. Mavis was a member of Mt. Mercy Academy Alumnae Association. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.







Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.