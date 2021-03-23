Menu
Max D. ROGERS
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
ROGERS - Max D.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest suddenly March 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Debra A. (nee Dryndas) Rogers; devoted step-father of Brian Dryndas; cherished step-grandfather of Sebastian; loving son of the late James and Phyllis Rogers; dear brother of Curtis (Frances) Rogers; Susan (late John) Czerwinski, Donna (John) Michalics, late Robert Rogers, late James (Becky) Rogers and the late Lawrence Rogers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.), Thursday from 3-7 PM where a Prayer Service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINE, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Prayer Service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
25
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Prayers to the family Rest in Peace Max you will be missed by many.
Judy Andross
March 23, 2021
