BALDWIN - Maxine H. (nee Lowery) Of Hamburg, NY; age 105. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Baldwin; loving mother of Laverne (Ricardo) Thomas and the late Donald Rounds; also survived by two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. The family will receive friends Monday, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. (Hamburg Chapel), 207 Main Street. Funeral Services will be held from the Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union Street, Tuesday, at 10 o'clock AM. Interment in Lakeside Cemetery Hamburg, NY.
Jan
10
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Jan
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hamburg United Methodist Church
116 Union Street, NY
I am very sorry to hear of Ms. Baldwin's passing. She was always very sweet and my mother Josephine Kendrick adored her. I thank God she was able to spend time laughing and talking with her before her passing. A beautiful memory was made that day. Our family prays for your comfort during this time.
Monica Hollie
January 27, 2022
Sylvia Edwards, Bowie MD
January 10, 2022
Dear Laverne and Family:
Please accept my heartfelt sympathies on the passing of your Mom, Maxine. She was a delight! She worked with me at Supportive Services Corporation and she was our representative in Hamburg for our Senior Jobs Program. It was my honor to know her. May her memory be eternal.
Desane Blaney, Phoenix, AZ