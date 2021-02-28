LAPATRA - Maxine P.
February 27, 2021 at age 85; beloved wife of the late Paul J. Lapatra; dear mother of Michele (Ryan) Arestad, Corinne DeAngelis, Renee (James) Barber, Paul J. (Rebecca) Lapatra and Dean (Terice) Lapatra; loving grandmother of fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; sister of the late Anita Rydza; also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Maxine's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please visit Maxine's Tribute Page to share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.