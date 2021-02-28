Menu
Maxine P. LAPATRA
LAPATRA - Maxine P.
February 27, 2021 at age 85; beloved wife of the late Paul J. Lapatra; dear mother of Michele (Ryan) Arestad, Corinne DeAngelis, Renee (James) Barber, Paul J. (Rebecca) Lapatra and Dean (Terice) Lapatra; loving grandmother of fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; sister of the late Anita Rydza; also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Maxine's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please visit Maxine's Tribute Page to share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Prayers to the family. I will never forget going to the casino overnight for Chris´s graduation and I got stuck sleeping with your mother and father. Then your mother made me open my suitcase when leaving to make sure I didn´t steal any towels
Sue Sugg
March 4, 2021
I remember traveling by car with my mom and siblings a few times and finally pulling up the long driveway to your beautiful big white house.
Melissa Surowiecki
March 2, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family.
Lynn Eckert
March 1, 2021
Love and sympathy to the loving Lapatra family
Jim and Carolyn Krue
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results