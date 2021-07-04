SPRING - Maxine Florence Hart

Age 98, passed away peacefully at Solaris Health Center in Lake City, FL, on June 7, 2021. She was born April 13, 1923 in Kane, PA, to William G. DeGolyer and Alice I. (nee Warfle) DeGolyer. She is survived by her daughters, Janet R. McKissock of Lake City, FL and Alice M. (Jeffrey) Krull of Fort Wayne, IN; her granddaughter Leslie F. McKissock, of Wesley Chapel, FL; her grandson, Robert H. (Ozlem) Krull, and great-grandchildren, Allison Krull, Connor Krull, and Emma Krull of Lake Worth, FL.; her granddaughter, Marla K. Peters, and great-grandson, Alexander Peters, of Fort Wayne, IN; her stepdaughter Marsha Ciechoski and step-grandchildren Shirley Hauck and Gregory Meisenburg of Niagara Falls, NY. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Atty. Thomas E. Hart, Jr. After his death, she married Rev. Everett F. Spring. He as well as her brothers Carl DeGolyer and James DeGolyer predeceased her. Mrs. Spring lived most of her life in Gowanda, NY and North Tonawanda, NY. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, North Tonawanda, and a member of Deborah Circle, Eastern Star, Girl Scouts, Red Cross, Academe, and Fortnightly Club. She loved to read and was very knowledgeable. Maxine loved her family and was a thoughtful and gracious person. Flowers, antiques, and butterflies were special to her. Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 65 Main St., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. A Memorial Service and celebration of Maxine's Life will be held at a later date. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery, Fredonia, NY.







