MAZUREK - May F.
(nee Reinhardt)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Mazurek, Sr.; dearest mother of Richard F. (Roxie) Mazurek, Frank M. (Janice) Mazurek, Jr., Joseph A. Mazurek, Catherine M. (Richard) Kelchlin and the late Linda L. Mazurek; beloved friend of William Hayes; grandmother of Dean (Holly) Mazurek, Shannon (Aubrey) Mazurek, Amy (Gary) Rosenberg, Richard (Tammy) Mazurek, Jr. and Richard Kelchlin, Jr.; great-grandmother of Kayla, Kierstyn, Ashton, Brody, Alyssa and Paige; great-great-grandmother of Aurelia Rose. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.