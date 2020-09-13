Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
May F. MAZUREK
MAZUREK - May F.
(nee Reinhardt)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Mazurek, Sr.; dearest mother of Richard F. (Roxie) Mazurek, Frank M. (Janice) Mazurek, Jr., Joseph A. Mazurek, Catherine M. (Richard) Kelchlin and the late Linda L. Mazurek; beloved friend of William Hayes; grandmother of Dean (Holly) Mazurek, Shannon (Aubrey) Mazurek, Amy (Gary) Rosenberg, Richard (Tammy) Mazurek, Jr. and Richard Kelchlin, Jr.; great-grandmother of Kayla, Kierstyn, Ashton, Brody, Alyssa and Paige; great-great-grandmother of Aurelia Rose. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at www.eriecountycremationservice.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.