Fruehauf - May V.
Age 80, July 18, 1940 - October 22, 2020. Died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Sterling Care South Mountain in Boonsboro, MD, after a long illness, and is now at peace. May was born on July 18, 1940, in West Seneca, NY, to her beloved parents Ernest B. Becker and Agnes S. (Connolly) Becker, and was the youngest of their three daughters. May lived and worked in beautiful Western New York for most of her life, before retiring and moving to the warmer climate in Maryland, close to her son Michael. Her employment included working as a driver and then night manager at Cadet Cleaners, as a union carpenter (Local 276 Buffalo Office), and many years in the food service industry, ending with Bob Syracuse's Pizza Plant. She always dedicated herself to giving her best efforts on behalf of her employers and customers. May was passionate about hiking and biking and maintained a childlike amazement about the wonders of the natural world throughout her life. She and her son Michael also enjoyed traveling together to national parks and other places of interest in the US and Canada. Living her retirement years in historic Hagerstown, MD, gave her great pleasure, and she spent much time in its parks and on nearby trails. We will dearly remember May for her always ready, wide smiles, easy, enthusiastic laughter, her kindness, strength, and independent nature, and highly sensitive, empathic heart. Our family would like to thank the caring staff at Sterling Care South Mountain who made her last months as comfortable as possible. We are grateful for their compassion and knowledgeable professionalism. There will be no funeral or memorial services, in honoring May's written final wishes. Her cremains will be scattered in a field of flowers some sunny day. May is survived by her daughter, Melanie M. (Swierski) Abczynski and husband, Janusz in Oklahoma, her son Michael B. Swierski and partner Nelly Youngman in Maryland, grandchildren Thomas J. Abczynski and Becky Abczynski, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her two sisters: Marlene M. Becker (at age 12) and Joyce E. (Becker) Rott, and her infant firstborn son James D. Swierski, Jr., and her first husband, friend, and the father to her three children: James D. Swierski, Sr. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.