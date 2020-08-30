Menu
Mayanne TESTI
TESTI - Mayanne (nee Pierce)
84, of Orchard Park, NY, died July 31, 2020 from natural causes in Riverside, CA. Born January 18, 1936 in Orchard Park, NY, she was the daughter of Douglas and Margaret Pierce. Her first marriage was to Eugene C. Testi, from Olean, NY, in 1954 until his passing in 1990. Her second marriage was to Andrew van Rassel for nearly 6 years. Mayanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her sister Jean, brother Douglas; daughter Kathleen (Jim), and three sons, Michael (Cathy), Eugene (Kaeri), and Anthony; eight grandchildren, Myron (Christina), Shauna (Aaron), Brandon (Brier), Cody, Jordan, Mark, Katie, and Savannah; and five great-grandchildren, Noah, Harper, Brayden, Beckham and Brooks.


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
