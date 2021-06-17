Menu
Maynard E. HUDSON Jr.
HUDSON - Maynard E.
Of Kenmore; entered into rest June 15, 2021. Beloved husband of Virginia M. (nee Corsoro) Hudson; devoted father of Susan (Daniel) Cordova and Michelle Lunetta; cherished grandfather of Gary (Masha Scheiten) Cordova, Dominic Cordova and Alexis Kociszewski; loving son of the late Maynard and Hazel Hudson; dear brother of Marvin (Denise) Hudson, Peggy (James) Peffer, Mary (Steve) Wheeler, late Bonnie (late Wayne) Mayes and the late James Hudson; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday in St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Amelia Church
2999 Eggert Rd, Tonawanda, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
From your sales team at Strat
June 18, 2021
June 18, 2021
