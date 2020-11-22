BOZEK - Megan C.
(nee Williams)
Of Grand Island, NY, November 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Matthew J. Bozek; dearest mother of Caitlin C. Bozek; daughter of the late Russell and Elinor (Corbett) Williams; sister of Eric (Nancy) Williams; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., Roswell Park Cancer Institute or a pet charity of your choice
Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.