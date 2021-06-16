Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melford "Ted" MAYNARD
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
MAYNARD - Melford "Ted"
June 12, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary Kathy (nee Owens); dearest brother of Clayton (Karen) Maynard and Kenneth Maynard; loving uncle of many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Thursday from 11 AM - 1 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM at the conclusion of the visitation. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY
Jun
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.