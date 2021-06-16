MAYNARD - Melford "Ted"
June 12, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary Kathy (nee Owens); dearest brother of Clayton (Karen) Maynard and Kenneth Maynard; loving uncle of many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Thursday from 11 AM - 1 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM at the conclusion of the visitation. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.