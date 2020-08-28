KLEJNA - Melinda A.
(nee Pyne)
August 26, 2020 at the age of 65; beloved wife of 34 years to Anthony Klejna; beloved daughter of the late Richard and Jane (nee Rottger) Pyne; dearest sister of Diana (Charlie) Fabrizio, Kevin (Karin) Pyne, Daniel (Carol) Pyne, Barbara (Gary) Thomasulo, David Pyne, Kathy (Larry) Klein, the late Steven (survived by Ratchel) Pyne, and Mary (Tim) Suszynski; daughter-in-law of the late Margaret and Vincent Klejna; Melinda was predeceased by her niece, Erin Suszynski and survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and furry friends. The family will be present Sunday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road) where prayers will be offered Monday at 8 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 8:45 AM from St. Gregory the Great Church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. If so desired, donations may be made in Melinda's memory to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 28, 2020.