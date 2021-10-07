BRINKMAN - Melissa L. (nee Fallon) October 5, 2021, after a short illness, of Amherst, NY. Beloved wife of Allen Brinkman. Loving devoted mother of Emily, William and the late Andrew Brinkman; dear daughter of Rose Marie (late John) Fallon; dear sister of Amanda (Mark) Cornwell, Melinda (David) Kuechle, Craig and the late Jason Fallon; daughter-in-law of Donna and Albert Brinkman; sister-in-law of Pam Labelle; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-7 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at 9:30 AM in Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Kindly assemble at church. Flowers declined please.
Melissa will be dearly missed. I never met her in person but had spoke with her through direct messages on fb. We shared children with Lennox Gastaut Syndrome diagnosis. She was always present and was very sweet as she checked on my son Joshua often. I pray for Emily, Allen, and her son that she left behind. This has to be so difficult for them. RIH Melissa, I know you are right by your family's side
Tracie Manning
November 3, 2021
I was so saddened to learn about Melissa´s passing. Although I hadn´t seen her in many years, my sister would tell me bits and pieces about her. Mostly about how she was such a loving mom. She shared a couple of pics from Facebook and it was clear to see the happiness and love on her face. I also remember playing with Melissa when we were young on Ravenswood. I pray she will Rest In Peace and that you may find comfort in your memories of her. She´ll always be in your hearts.
Sincerely, Renee
Renee Scimia- Loewer
October 21, 2021
My heart is broken...there are no words
Melissa was my dearest, sweetest, most loyal best friend, whom I will always cherish. She was like a sister to me, holding such a special place in my heart. Deepest sympathy and prayers over you Allen, Emily, and William, and family.
Faith & Tim Speciale
October 8, 2021
Dear Alan, we are so sorry to hear about Melissa. She is a truly wonderful woman. The most caring and loving wife and mother. She will be missed by all who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Cindy & Jack Karcher
October 8, 2021
Prayers for all family and friends of Melissa who was a bright smile and comfort to so many in grief support groups And a leader/Administrator in the Lyons Den group for many years.
This lovely lady will celebrated and honored in our group always.
Even while sick and struggling she continued to check on and encourage others.
With love to all who loved her...
Allen and Emily, William, siblings relatives and especially Melissas mom.. she loved you all deeply.
Linda Lyons (Den)
October 8, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Although I only met Melissa a few times through my sister Faith she was such a kind and beautiful person which left a lasting impression on me. The way Melissa gave and loved in her life should and will be an example to us all. Our prayers are with your family at this time. Sincerely, Tim and Bonnie Connors
Tim and Bonnie Connors
October 7, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences and keeping Melissa's Family and Friends in my thoughts and Prayers
Cat Giraud
October 7, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. If there is anything that we can do please let us know. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Lisa and Alex Juergens
October 7, 2021
Al, I am so very sorry to hear about the loss. I am praying for you and your family at this time and always.
Michele Hession
MICHELE HESSION BYKOWICZ
October 7, 2021
I will miss you so very much rest in paradise sweet lady I love you
Debbra Lynn
October 7, 2021
So truly saddened for her family Melissa was an Earth Angel Melissa and Andrew will always be with them and guide them through their Journey.