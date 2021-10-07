I was so saddened to learn about Melissa´s passing. Although I hadn´t seen her in many years, my sister would tell me bits and pieces about her. Mostly about how she was such a loving mom. She shared a couple of pics from Facebook and it was clear to see the happiness and love on her face. I also remember playing with Melissa when we were young on Ravenswood. I pray she will Rest In Peace and that you may find comfort in your memories of her. She´ll always be in your hearts. Sincerely, Renee

Renee Scimia- Loewer Other October 21, 2021