MARAS - Melissa E.
November 20, 2020. Survived by parents Lewis and Patsy (nee Cline) Cunningham; children Kayin, Finley and Riley Maras; sister Theresa (Jeffrey) Marasco and brother Lewis (Erica) Cunningham; grandfather James Cline and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, November 24th, 4-7 PM in PRUDDEN AND KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee Street, Lockport. Private funeral services will be Wednesday with an Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wendelville Fire Company would be appreciated by the family. Please share online condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 24, 2020.