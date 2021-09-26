Menu
Melissa J. HARTL
HARTL - Melissa J.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 21, 2021. Loving companion of Kenneth Martinez; mother of Mark J. (Cassie), Michael A., Corey M. and the late Christopher M. Porto; also survived by six grandchildren; sister of Danette M. (Michael) Piccoli, Tracie A. (Walter) Schwab and Brandon J. Hartl; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´ll miss you forever and will always cherish our many memories some of the best times ever.
Rhonda
Friend
September 26, 2021
I´m gonna miss you my friend. We were M&M.
Melissa
Friend
September 26, 2021
