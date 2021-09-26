HARTL - Melissa J.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 21, 2021. Loving companion of Kenneth Martinez; mother of Mark J. (Cassie), Michael A., Corey M. and the late Christopher M. Porto; also survived by six grandchildren; sister of Danette M. (Michael) Piccoli, Tracie A. (Walter) Schwab and Brandon J. Hartl; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.