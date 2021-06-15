Menu
Melivin J. ZIELINSKI
June 12, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann; devoted father of Jamie (Diane) Zielinski, Greg (Cindy) Zielinski, and Karen (Kevin) Stablewski; loving grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Thursday at 10:30 AM and at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 11 AM. Mr. Zielinski was a Navy Veteran of WWII. Visitation Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 15, 2021.
