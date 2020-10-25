BENZEL - Melvin A.
Age 90, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020. Devoted husband of 56 years to the late Agnes Benzel (nee Carter); father of Karen Benzel, Roger (Shannon) Benzel, Sandra (late Mike) Edington and Debra (Mike) Cryan; proud grandfather to Chad Martin, Angela and Dean Benzel, Samantha Lippmann, Scott Edington, Abby Hartman and Dana Cryan; great- grandfather of six. Melvin was a retired electrician. He worked at Bethlehem Steel in Lackawanna, Child and Family Services in Buffalo and ACT Corporation in Florida. He was also co-owner of Benzel Brothers Excavating and independently did electrical work for many. He was a past brother in the Blazing Star #694 Masonic Hall in East Aurora, NY which became the foundation for him later becoming a Shriner. He enjoyed his many years in Florida boating and fishing. No prior visitation and a private burial will be held by the family at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Holland. Please share online condolences at www.comfortfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.