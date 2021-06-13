CRISWELL - Melvin F. Jr.

June 7, 2021, of Silver Creek, NY. Beloved husband of Ann Criswell; loving father of Jim, John and Colleen Criswell; step-father of Jon (Theresa) Culverwell, Dawn Howard and Tera (Ray Secord) Culverwell; grandfather of Samantha, Jason, Brittany Howard, Haley Broyles and Jada Tyler. No Prior Visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Melvin was a US Army Veteran and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Angola, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.